Who Wrote This Tweet Responding To Jeff Sessions' Pot Crackdown & Where Is Their Raise?

We'll give Jeff Sessions our legal pot when he pries it from our warm, extremely interesting to look at hands. https://t.co/LF0RpdCiHG— Colorado Senate Dems (@COSenDem) January 4, 2018
States like Massachusetts have put a lot of work into implementing common sense marijuana regulations. https://t.co/KteYeEzxVe— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 4, 2018
@TheJusticeDept's reckless decision to rescind its policy allowing states to enforce their own drug policies puts our public health and safety at risk.— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 4, 2018
Congress needs to take immediate action to protect state marijuana laws, and the patients that rely on them.— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 4, 2018
Attorney General Sessions' decision to restrict states’ ability to legalize and decriminalize marijuana is either willfully ignorant of the medical science or an act of greed on behalf of the pharmaceutical industry. In either case, it's an attack on patients, and it's wrong. pic.twitter.com/Kiw8nOmPb7— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 4, 2018
Instead of going after drug cartels, and violent crime, and major traffickers, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is going after recreational marijuana users. That’s not being smart on crime.https://t.co/BNlcxbTT4v— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 4, 2018
We must stop Jeff Sessions' backwards actions. There is now great urgency to pass the Marijuana Justice Act to legalize marijuana on the federal level.— Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) January 4, 2018
Now is the time. Call your Senator. https://t.co/Cr8FZjITWI pic.twitter.com/9OMTz3VMjN
Unlike the majority of Americans, Jeff Sessions wants to ramp up the War on Drugs, which has failed by almost every measure and in the process destroyed communities of color.— ACLU (@ACLU) January 4, 2018
Even with marijuana legalization, police still unfairly target blacks and PoC for marijuana arrests. Jeff Sessions' agenda to challenge states on marijuana is all about #massincarceration. Thassit.— Tananarive Due (@TananariveDue) January 4, 2018
Imagine how much better off we'd be as a society if we took the money Jeff Sessions is going to spend throwing people in jail/prison for smoking pot, and used it to treat opiate addiction instead.— Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) January 4, 2018