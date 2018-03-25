Amy Schumer Tells Politicians Against Gun Reform: “You Are Killing Children”

Continuing her fight for gun reform, Amy Schumer called out politicians and gun owners who dispute the current gun control movement at the Los Angeles March for Our Lives on Saturday, March 24. “You are killing children,” Schumer told those opposed to common sense gun laws.
More than a million people attended March for Our Lives rallies in Washington D.C. and cities across the nation this weekend, demanding that politicians do more to keep firearms out of dangerous hands. The demonstrations were led by survivors of the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL that killed 17 students and teachers.
Speaking out about gun violence has turned people off from her work, Schumer told the crowd at the Los Angeles rally. Yet she continues to champion gun reform because she believes she's fighting for innocent victims.
“You see that, politicians?" she asked on Saturday. "You can make a little less money and be able to look at yourself in the mirror with no blood on your hands."
The comedian asserted that politicians putting the NRA's interests ahead of children's lives are "too busy counting money and hating anyone who disagrees with you to realize that you are digging the graves of the people that you are sworn to protect."
Schumer's gun reform activism started in 2015 after two women were fatally shot at a Louisiana screening of Schumer's movie Trainwreck. On Saturday, she applauded the student survivors and activists putting pressure on adults to ensure children don't go to school every day worrying about coming home alive. She also said she stands with gun owners who want America to adopt sensible gun laws; it was those who oppose gun reform that she was speaking to at Saturday's march.
"I'm talking to the ones who ignore the halls of the schools filling with blood and tears and pictures of the children who should still be with us," Schumer said.
Although she said people often call celebs advocating for gun control "'Hollywood liberals,' like there’s something in it for us," she told the crowd exactly what's in it for her. "What’s in it for us is knowing we’re doing our part to keep our children alive," she said.
