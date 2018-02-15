These Are The Victims Of The High School Shooting In Florida

At least 17 adults and teenagers were killed after a 19-year-old gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. After the attack, 12 people were found dead inside the school, two outside the building, and one in the street. Two reportedly died later from injuries. Several others remain in the hospital with injuries. This was the 18th school shooting in the U.S. this year alone.
Police identified the shooter as Nikolas Cruz, who had been expelled from the school and whom the FBI was warned about five months ago, CNN reported. He also had a history of abuse toward women, according to students interviewed by The New York Times. He was armed with an AR-15 rifle and “multiple magazines,” police said.
"So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior," President Trump tweeted on Thursday morning. "Neighbours and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!" Many criticised this statement for blaming the victims and not offering a meaningful legislative solution.
