I loved this movie so much (and not just because of the title), and I’m so happy that a generation of young people will have this to watch and realize that #loveisloveisloveislove❤️???? Please support this important film- check out the @glsenofficial website for listings around the country. @gberlanti @lovesimonmovie #lovesimon

A post shared by Matt Bomer (@mattbomer) on Mar 13, 2018 at 10:35pm PDT