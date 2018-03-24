Openly gay stars Matt Bomer and Tyler Oakley are sending fans to see the movie that they wish they had as teenagers: the Greg Berlanti-directed romantic comedy Love, Simon.
The new film, which is based on Becky Albertalli's novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, tells the story of Simon Spier (Nick Robinson), a high school senior who is afraid to tell his friends and family that he's gay. While Simon unjustly gets pushed out of the closet, he also receives a Nicholas Sparks-level love story once he does acknowledge his sexuality publicly.
For teenagers who are afraid of making their true self known, Love, Simon can be the inspiration they need. However, the film is also for people who need help understanding that members of the LGBTQ+ community deserve — and can have — the big romantic moments many of us long for in our lives.
That's why White Collar actor Bomer and YouTuber Oakley have both decided, separately, to send fans to see the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bomer, who is married to Hollywood publicist Simon Halls, will buy out the AMC theater in his hometown of Spring, Texas so that its residents have a chance to watch Love, Simon on the big screen.
On March 13, Bomer took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the film:
"I loved this movie so much (and not just because of the title), and I’m so happy that a generation of young people will have this to watch and realize that #loveisloveisloveislove. Please support this important film- check out the @glsenofficial website for listings around the country."
Oakley, whose YouTube videos often tackle LGBTQ+ issues, also wanted his hometown to see the film. He rented out a movie theater in Lansing, Michigan for an important reason.
"Growing up in Michigan I had a really supportive family and school system, and I felt accepted," Oakley told Teen Vogue in an interview. "I thought, okay, well, I want to make sure that people are able to have the same type of experience. Maybe being able to provide them with two hours of comfort and validation, that's one, small, tiny little thing I can do and maybe it'll help in some way."
Love, Simon may be a just movie, but it is one that finally gives gay teenagers the romance they deserve. Thanks to Bomer and Oakley, more people will get to see it unfold.
