The trailer kicks off with Simon's painfully relatable voiceover about the struggle of deciding when and how to come out as gay. As he points out, isn't it a little weird and unfair that only gay people have to "come out" and make an announcement about their sexuality? The trailer's conclusion — and my personal favorite moment — is a fabulous montage of characters telling parents and friends that (*gasp*) they're straight. A girl who's attracted to guys? Her mother is reduced to tears. The scene highlights the absurdity of fretting about your child or loved one's sexual orientation.