What Ellarie's New Colourpop Collection Looks Like On 8 Black Girls

There's still an unseasonable wind chill affecting most of the East Coast, meaning that we can't necessarily pull out our floral sundresses just yet. But that's not stopping us from revamping our makeup bags — and once the news of Ellarie's Colourpop collaboration hit our news feeds, we knew that our vampy lipsticks had to take a backseat (sorry, Beyoncé).
The nude and berry shades — available in satin, matte, and glossy finishes — aren't trending just because of their affordable price points. They also happen to look amazing on a wide variety of skin tones, too. Ellarie Noel, who has almost 460,000 followers on YouTube, would be the best judge of that — the "mommapreneur," who's mom to mini-influencer Yoshidoll — often posts detailed tutorials and reviews of everything from the high-end capsule collections down to drugstore picks. This specific collaboration with ColourPop is close to her heart for a special reason, though. "I first collaborated with the brand in 2014, when we were both new faces in the beauty space," she tells us. "It's so exciting to extend that relationship. I love collaborating with them and creating fun, colorful products that are luxurious yet affordable. I’m thrilled to share this collection with other beauty lovers that enjoy experimenting with their makeup!"
And with that insight, we knew that our own staffers would be perfect to give the entire collection a road test. See how the entire Ellarie X Colourpop collection looks on eight Black girls, ahead.