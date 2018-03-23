Sophie Turner's Latest Tattoo Looks Very Familiar

Earlier this month, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas visited Toronto-based tattoo artist Curt Montgomery to score some new ink. Jonas left with a portrait of an unidentified woman, which some fans speculated was a likeness of Turner's Game of Thrones character, and Turner revealed a brand-new rabbit inked to the back of her arm that same week. We thought they'd yet to catch the trendy couple-tattoos bug, but if a new photo from Montgomery's Instagram is any indication, Turner's latest design might finally suggest an intimate tribute to her famous fiancé.
Montgomery posted a shot of Turner's finished thigh tattoo, a line drawing of a woman peering over her left shoulder, to his feed. And while the artwork is impressive and beautiful on its own, what makes it even more interesting is the fan reaction: Is this the duo's variation on matching tattoos? Rewind to Jonas' forearm design, which shows a similar-looking woman in a similar position. It follows that if his ink is meant to represent Sansa Stark, Turner's is, too — right? (Never mind the fact that a scroll through Montgomery's feed shows that tattoos of women are one of his specialties.)
"Is this like @joejonas tattoo? Just a different angle?" one commenter wrote. "I love it." Another simply pointed out that it does resemble Sansa — and maybe, just maybe, this is the couple's low-key way of showing their love. The truth? We may never know... but, at the very least, we can all agree these lovebird tattoos are far better than engagement piercings.
