Sophie Turner's Latest Tattoo Looks Very Familiar

Montgomery posted a shot of Turner's finished thigh tattoo, a line drawing of a woman peering over her left shoulder, to his feed. And while the artwork is impressive and beautiful on its own, what makes it even more interesting is the fan reaction: Is this the duo's variation on matching tattoos? Rewind to Jonas' forearm design, which shows a similar-looking woman in a similar position. It follows that if his ink is meant to represent Sansa Stark, Turner's is, too — right? (Never mind the fact that a scroll through Montgomery's feed shows that tattoos of women are one of his specialties.)