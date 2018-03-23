Tyler Perry Tried To Teach Blue Ivy A Lesson, But I Don't Know About That

Prolific producer Tyler Perry is ready to teach music's first daughter Blue Ivy Carter about the real world. Apparently, that's a place where adults can outbid small children at charity auctions.
Blue Ivy and her squad, which consisted of mom Beyoncé, dad Jay-Z, aunt Solange Knowles and Queen Sugar actress and step-aunt Bianca Lawson, hit up grandma Tina Knowles Lawson's event, Wearable Art Gala for a night of family fun and charity. Perry was also in attendance at the Los Angeles event, which benefits the WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater Center. However, the Diary of a Mad Black Woman director wasn't too thrilled when Blue nearly outbid him for a piece of art — so Perry told NBC's Today Show on Thursday.
Advertisement
"Somebody else was bidding against me. I didn't know who it was. I look over and it's [Blue Ivy]," Perry revealed on the talk show. "She's taking the paddle out of Jay's hand and Beyoncé's hand and she's bidding. I'm like, 'This kid's not outbidding me today. You gonna learn today, little girl, I'm getting this painting.' But Jay-Z actually pretended to pull it out of her hand and stop her bidding. But it was for charity so it was for a great cause."
Ultimately, Perry went home with the painting — which he paid a whopping $20,000 for. (Blue only bid $19,000.)
This isn't the first time that Blue Ivy has made a splash at a big public event. She previously went viral after she shushed her parents during Camila Cabello's Dreamers speech at the Grammys. She did the same thing at an NBA game, this time with Diddy also in attendance. Basically, no one tells Blue Ivy what to do — and I have a feeling she was probably just being generous by letting Perry think he won that Poitier painting.
It really is Blue's world, and we're all just living in it. But sure, Perry. You think what you want to think.
Advertisement