Chris Evans & Jenny Slate Have Quietly Split, Again

Evans and Slate, who met on the set of Gifted first started dating back in 2016. The news of the action hero dating the comedian was exciting, probably because it reminded fans of films like She's All That, where the hot jock falls for the poetry nerd. Over the next year, we'd all hop on a rollercoaster of emotions as Captain America and Marcel the Shell broke up because of Slate's (honestly, understandable) desire to "feel normal" and later realize they weren't over their love just yet . Sadly, this could be the end of the ride for all of us.