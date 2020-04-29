In 2013, the beauty industry could have never anticipated the meteoric rise of a then-newcomer skin-care brand called The Ordinary. However, with minimalist, flatlay-friendly packaging and too-good-to-be-true prices, it's no surprise that the products quickly took off among beauty novices and die-hards alike — and the rest is history.
However, the brand's many successes weren't without behind-the-scenes controversy. Following the tragic news of co-founder Brandon Truaxe's death in 2019, the brand has worked on returning to its roots with a renewed focus on developing accessibly-priced, highly innovative products for Deciem's global fan base that now span skin care, makeup, and hair care.
In recent years, the direct-to-consumer brand has debuted at a handful of major retailers, including Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and UK-based Lookfantastic, so it's officially never been easier to restock your favorite wallet-friendly products.
With many of us spending more time at home (and perhaps rediscovering the feel-good effect of taking care of our skin), we're taking a moment to reacquaint ourselves with the brand's suite of products. And to help with this handy guide, we've sought the input of cosmetic chemist and The Beauty Brains co-founder Randy Schueller, as well as Miami-based dermatologist S. Manjula Jegasothy, MD. Keep reading for a comprehensive breakdown of what’s inside those cute little bottles and squeezy tubes, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.