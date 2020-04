With many of us spending more time at home (and perhaps rediscovering the feel-good effect of taking care of our skin), we're taking a moment to reacquaint ourselves with the brand's suite of products. And to help with this handy guide, we've sought the input of cosmetic chemist and The Beauty Brains co-founder Randy Schueller, as well as Miami-based dermatologist S. Manjula Jegasothy , MD. Keep reading for a comprehensive breakdown of what’s inside those cute little bottles and squeezy tubes, ahead.