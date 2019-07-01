Here’s some news that will make your Monday morning that much better: Starting today, you can shop The Ordinary at Ulta Beauty.
Few brands have reached cult status on the level The Ordinary has in the past couple years. The wildly affordable skin-care brand is a celeb- and editor-favorite, and is often the subject of rabid conversation on Reddit subthreads. In December 2017, an edited assortment of products launched at at Sephora, and after a brief hiatus from shelves, fans speculated that an Ulta arrival was imminent. Two years later, their dreams are officially coming true.
“The Ordinary is for everyone, and partnering with Ulta Beauty gives us the opportunity to be more accessible to the consumer than ever before," Nicola Kilner, CEO of The Ordinary’s parent company, Deciem, exclusively tells Refinery29. "Ulta has given us the incredible platform to reach our community where they’re shopping in real life."
While you won't get to shop the entire suite of The Ordinary's products, nearly all of the fan favorites will be available to buy: The does-it-all "Buffet" serum, the blood-like AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution (seriously — the stuff is out of a Halloween nightmare) and the acne-clearing Niaciamide 10% + Zinc 1% serum are among our favorites. Come August, you'll even be able to shop the brand in-store, and the brand reportedly has plans to expand the assortment. The name may suggest otherwise, but trust us when we say that there's nothing ordinary about this launch: "The Ordinary was created out of our frustration within the beauty industry, when price was associated with quality," Kilner says. "Today, we see the impact that our seemingly simple idea has already had on this industry, and look forward to continuing on our promise to bring pricing and communication integrity to beauty."
