Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling's Kids Are Actually Trendsetters, Thank You Very Much

Lazy gals, rejoice! Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling approve of wearing pajamas during the day... well, at least when it comes to their daughters, Esmerelda and Amada.
Though fashion is certainly important for Mendes, who recently released the latest pieces of The Eva Mendes Collection for New York & Company, she's not yet interested in negotiating personal style with her toddlers.
"Thank God there's no fashion talk. But I let them wear whatever they want," she told E! News. "They have the right...they want to wear jammies all day or if they want to go in a costume to the market, I let them do that stuff. I let them win that battle. That's the easy one. I'm trying to get them to eat broccoli. That's the one I want to win. They can wear whatever they want."
Sounds pretty chill to us. It makes sense that the Lost River actress would embrace her daughters' laid-back aesthetics since some of the pieces in her own collection, such as the Zoey Navy Dot-Print Pant and the Natassia Jumpsuit, look just as comfy as they are sexy.
Striking a balance with everything, whether it's what's in your closet or how much time you can devote to a family dinner, is something even Mendes says she has trouble with, especially because she reportedly doesn't have a nanny (a rarity for Hollywood).
"Nobody warns you about the guilt that you feel when you do work!" she told E! News last fall. "I don't know how I find balance, because I think it is like a day-to-day kind of struggle, you know?"
We don't know what's more refreshing, her down-to-earth honesty about parenting or the affordable price tags attached to her new line!
