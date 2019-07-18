Story from Tattoos

The Dainty Tattoo Trend You've Been Seeing All Over Instagram

Samantha Sasso
Photographed by Beth Sacca.
I never really wanted a tattoo until I saw one on a coworker's arm. Her dainty flower wasn't all that different from other tattoos I'd seen before, but it was the placement that caught my eye: The minimalist design sat just above the back of the elbow, peeking out from underneath the sleeve of a T-shirt. Suddenly, I couldn't get enough.
When I spoke to UK-based illustrator and tattoo artist Lotte Vanns about my ink crush, she confirmed that the trend, while definitely peaking in popularity right now, isn't exactly new. But with a little help from social media, it seems that more and more people are opting for the underrated spot, not to mention the surrounding areas: near the inner bend of the arm, the outer elbow, or the upper bicep, like a coy little secret popping up on your Instagram feed.
Ahead, the coolest upper arm tattoos we've spotted while scrolling through ours recently, for even more tattoo eye candy.
1 of 14
Vanns says that clients might gravitate toward the placement because it's so easy to cover up — you can play with how visible, or not visible, the design is at any given moment.
2 of 14
There's nothing like a constellation-inspired tattoo to really ground you. This inked depiction of the Moon in Aquarius created by Jakub Nowicz is just one delicate example.
3 of 14

Vanns says you shouldn't feel limited by the surface area — wrapping a tattoo around the crook of the arm looks rad from all angles. Proof: this leafy design created by Tea Leigh, co-owner of Welcome Home Studio in New York.
4 of 14

These twin tattoos make the case for symmetry.
5 of 14

And if you haven't noticed yet, floral patterns tend to be particularly popular for this region.
6 of 14
If you already have more than one tattoo, brainstorm with your artist about different sizes to mix it up. Got a medium-sized rib tattoo? Consider more minimal, finer lines for your elbow.
7 of 14

Or switch it up by adding a pop of red to the piece.
8 of 14
There are no limits to where you might want a unique piece of art. Flip the trend around and think about placing it on the front part of the upper arm.
9 of 14
And yes, rad inner-elbow tattoos are just as cool.
10 of 14
The watercolor texture by Mira Miriah is sure to spark inspiration for your next tattoo.
11 of 14
Even Kylie Jenner is a fan of the placement. She recently got matching tattoos with BFF Anastasia "Stassie” Karanikolaou on the back of her arm of her daughter's name, Stormi.
12 of 14

Sophie Turner is also in on the trend after visiting Toronto-based artist Curt Montgomery for her red and black rabbit tattoo.
13 of 14
Scattering several smaller pieces in the same area offers up a unique take on the look.
14 of 14
Even the daintiest tattoos can be filled with detail, like this yellow marigold by Seoul-based tattoo artist Yeon.
