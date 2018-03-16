Pottery Barn Just Released An Exclusive Line With Lilly Pulitzer

Today, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, and PBteen all released exclusive collaborations with Lilly Pulitzer, and as expected, the pieces channel those beach-y chic vibes that Lilly is known for. From pillows and bedding to furniture and rugs, each item features signature hand-painted Lilly prints and even a few never-before-seen patterns.
As much as we would love to snatch up every single piece in the collaboration so we could make our homes feel more like a Palm Beach cottage than a cramped 20-something's apartment, the price tags attached to some of the Lilly Pulitzer for Pottery Barn items are a bit steep. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the larger pieces in the collection like the furniture range from around $649 to $1,499, while the smaller home accessories are a bit more affordable.
Though that might be a little bit more than we're used to spending on items for our homes, we will say that these Lilly Pulitzer for Pottery Barn pieces do seem splurge-worthy. We got a chance to lounge on some of the furniture the official launch, and each one felt sturdy, and comfortable, all qualities we look for in any adult purchase.
As much as we'd like to think of ourselves as full-blown grownups, however, a few of our favorite pieces from this collab just so happen to be in the Lilly Pulitzer for PBteen collection. It may be ironic, but it's true. Take a look ahead to see some of the new items.