Lilly Pulitzer's New S'well Bottles Will Be Here Just In Time For Summer

During the summer, it’s very important to stay hydrated. In our opinion, though, it’s nearly as important to stay fashionable. It is, after all, the time of year where bright colors and fun patterns are embraced the most, and we love taking advantage of that. Luckily, resort wear brand Lilly Pulitzer has teamed up with trendy water bottle company S’well to make it easier for us to do both this summer. Soon we'll be able to stay hydrated and fashionable with the third collaboration from the two brands.
On June 18, Lilly and S'well will release six new bottles in six delightful summer prints. Even the names of the prints — Catch the Wave, Race to the Wave, Shell We Dance, In The Groves, Jet Stream, and Up With The Sun — are summery. The limited-edition collection will feature four 17-ounce bottles, which will cost $42 each, and two 25-ounce bottles that will be $54 each.
If you're a fan of anything Lilly Pulitzer puts its iconic patterns on, you'll remember that the last two times the brand has collaborated with S'well, the merchandise sold out extremely quickly. So you should probably start planning ahead if you're interested in purchasing bottles from this new limited-edition collection. Here are the details you need to know: Five of the six S'well bottles will be sold on LillyPulitzer.com and in Lilly Pulitzer Company, Signature, and Specialty Stores. Additionally, those five bottles will be available on Nordstrom.com and in select Nordstrom stores. The sixth Lilly S'well, Up With The Sun, is an exclusive item that is only being sold on SwellBottle.com. All of the bottles will go on sale at 8 a.m. on Monday.
Plan accordingly so you can hydrate in style all summer long and take a look ahead to see all six bottles from the forthcoming collab.