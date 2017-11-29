Usually, we associate the bright colors of Lilly Pultizer designs with springtime or even a summer vacation at a tropical resort. Surprisingly, though, this year, those iconic vibrant designs may also be making an appearance on our holiday wish lists. Today, even as we approach the winter solstice, Lilly Pulitzer and S'well announced their second collaboration, which includes three new water bottles in Lilly's signature eye-catching prints.
The Lilly prints on the new S'well bottles are called You Gotta Regatta, Royal Lime Tiki Palm, and Multi the Swim. Royal Lime Tiki Palm features green lizards and palm fronds on a pink background and Multi the Swim is a sort of abstract, oceanic take on a classic paisley print. Both the Royal Lime Tiki Palm and the Multi the Swim prints come on the 17-ounce S'well. You Gotta Regatta, which is a multi-colored sail boat pattern, was chosen by Lilly customers for the 25-ounce S'well.
Advertisement
This isn't the first time S'well and Lilly Pulitzer have wowed fans of both brands with colorful bottles. In February, Lilly and S'well released four 17-ounce bottles in partnership with Starbucks. This time around, the brands hope to have the same success. According to S'well's founder and CEO Sarah Kauss, "With the successful launch of our Lilly bottles earlier this year, we couldn’t wait to collaborate again. These fresh, new designs are like vacation on a bottle!"
The 17-ounce Lilly S'wells cost $40 each, while the 25-ounce You Gotta Regatta water bottle is $50. All three will be available in Lilly Pulitzer stores starting December 1, and if the previous Starbucks collaboration is any indicator, they're going to go fast. Don't live close to any of those brick and mortar shops? No problem. The S'well bottles will be available to order from LillyPulitzer.com as well. If you're ready to act fast, you may be able to put some tropical cheer under your Christmas tree.
Related Video:
Advertisement