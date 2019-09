Terry Crews Compares Working In Hollywood To Being On A Violent Plantation

He's not just keeping his fight alive on Twitter, though. Crew filed lawsuits against both Venit and his employer, WME in hopes of getting justice. Unfortunately, the Los Angeles District and City attorneys rejected his criminal complaint against Venit because the alleged assault — which was filed as a misdemeanor — had taken place outside of the statute of limitations. To make matters worse, Crews told BuzzFeed he still has to pay WME anytime he makes money off of "any project he made while signed with them." The setbacks, though terrible, haven't deterred Crews from wanting to help others.