My assailant Adam Venit is the founding partner at @WME, a corporation worth over $8 billion.— terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 16, 2017
I believe my family is being tracked and possibly bugged.
(Cont’d)
I also believe @unclerush was asked to pressure me into dropping my case by @WME execs. Somehow they thought he was the “King of Black people”.— terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 16, 2017
Someone hacked into the computer my son and I built together. I have to shut it down and replace the hard drive.
(Cont'd/2)
LAPD task force detectives let me know these people don’t play fair. There are a lot of secrets to protect, and they will do anything to keep them.— terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 16, 2017
The town is compromised. But me, and my team, are not.
If I were to have a timely “accident” — you know where to look.
(Cont'd/4)
Retaliation in some form is expected- I would be naive to think otherwise...— terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 16, 2017
But vulnerability and openness is actually my best protection.
I’m ready.
(End)