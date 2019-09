Previously, Girls creator Lena Dunham and co-showrunner Jenni Konner released a statement voicing support for Miller, stating, in part, that "we believe, having worked closely with him for more than half a decade, that this is the case with Murray Miller. While our first instinct is to listen to every woman’s story, our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3 percent of assault cases that are misreported every year." The next day, they walked back that statement in a tweet.