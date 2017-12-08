Seeking financial damages is a claim that has long been used to discredit survivors of sexual assault. There's a pernicious notion that women are making up false allegations in order to obtain money. Settlements for sexual harassment or assault add to this myth, by incorporating nondisclosure agreements or clauses that the survivor can only speak positively about the accused in order to accept a monetary settlement. Thus, a survivor who successfully sued may not even be legally able to refute claims that they lied.