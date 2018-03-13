This Woman's Pedicure Horror Story Is The Worst We've Seen

White recently told local ABC affiliateabout her horrific experience after spending a spa day with her two children at a local salon in Noblesville, IN. Sadly, White alleges she got a lot more than just a relaxing soak and polish change. A couple days after her treatment, White found herself in the ER due to noticeable swelling and discoloration in her right foot. The diagnosis: A severe infection that's left White out of work for nearly a week. (Check out the video at the very bottom of this post for proof, but fair warning: It's pretty gruesome.)