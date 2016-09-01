How To Give Yourself An Epic Summer Pedicure

With summer winding down, we can't help but shudder at all of the distress we've put our feet through this season. From gallivanting across sandy beaches to trekking through the city in open-toed sandals, our feet have been put through the wringer.
Even though fall is rapidly approaching, and we'll soon swap out our flip-flops for boots, we still think it's important to give those toes some lovin'. To help us do so, we asked celebrity nail artist Tracylee to create the ultimate DIY-pedicure experience.
Her first rule? Ambience. "I put my soaking bowl on a cushy floor rug, use fluffy towels, and even light an aromatherapy candle to set the mood," Tracylee says. You heard the woman: Kick up your feet, and get ready for some good ol' at-home pampering. Click ahead to read her tips.
