Ultimately though, the film's action plot is probably its weakest element. Based on a story by Evan Daugherty, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, who co-wrote the screenplay along with Alastair Siddons, the pacing feels off. With so much time devoted to early sequences meant to prove that this is a whole different Lara, the actual raiding of the tomb feels rushed. For all of Richard Croft's explanations and clues, I have yet to figure out what his actual motivations are for seeking out a mummy that he claims could end the world. (Is it to find it first and keep it from Trinity? Use it to somehow reincarnate his dead wife? World domination? Your guess is as good as mine.) And as is often the case in these movies, the villain, Trinity operative Matthias Vogel (played with manic intensity by Walton Goggins) is more interesting than the people we're supposed to be rooting for.