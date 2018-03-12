If you've been shopping at Urban Outfitters for a while (or shopped it more when you were younger), you probably associate the retailer with floral rompers, cut-off shorts, and platform sandals. And while you can definitely still find those trendy items, this fresh collection is a more minimal approach for UO. Today the brand is launching the Tee Family, which can be described as the essential range of six tee styles everyone should own — just in time for warmer weather.