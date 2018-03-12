If you've been shopping at Urban Outfitters for a while (or shopped it more when you were younger), you probably associate the retailer with floral rompers, cut-off shorts, and platform sandals. And while you can definitely still find those trendy items, this fresh collection is a more minimal approach for UO. Today the brand is launching the Tee Family, which can be described as the essential range of six tee styles everyone should own — just in time for warmer weather.
"The Tee Family is the UO take on essentials," Gabby Conforti, Urban Outfitters' chief merchandising officer, tells Refinery29. "We wanted to create a core offering of T-shirts with personality... Basics that felt good individually but worked even better as a unit – the perfect tees (rather than tee) for every sentiment." And there's definitely no shortage of style options in this new range, even for those who thought their tee wardrobe was complete. From V-necks to baby tees, these are the basics you've been waiting for from Urban, and you'll want to stock up on every cut and color.
The "family" starts with The Baby tee, a new classic that's slim, ribbed, and fitted. From there, you've got a Little Sister tee (a '70s throwback baseball style with 3/4-length sleeves and a high crew neck), the Big Brother tee (the oversized one of the bunch), and the Little Brother tee (a shrunken cotton crewneck). Next up is the Mom V-Neck tee — just what it sounds like — and the collection caps off with a ribbed racerback tank called The Grandpa. To see them in action, press play on the campaign video. And get this: Available in stores and online today, all of these tee variations, in all of their color options, will only set you back $20 apiece. Might as well get one of each, no?
Click ahead to get to know the whole gang and maybe add a tee (or five) to your own growing T-shirt family.