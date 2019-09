The "family" starts with The Baby tee, a new classic that's slim, ribbed, and fitted. From there, you've got a Little Sister tee (a '70s throwback baseball style with 3/4-length sleeves and a high crew neck), the Big Brother tee (the oversized one of the bunch), and the Little Brother tee (a shrunken cotton crewneck). Next up is the Mom V-Neck tee — just what it sounds like — and the collection caps off with a ribbed racerback tank called The Grandpa. To see them in action, press play on the campaign video . And get this: Available in stores and online today, all of these tee variations, in all of their color options, will only set you back $20 apiece. Might as well get one of each, no?