Why I Went Public With Accusations Of Workplace Harassment Against Charlie Walk

I feel really grateful to be a part of this movement. I think about how 10 years from now, my 6-year-old son will be be talking about this and see that his mom was a part of it. I feel proud about that, even though he doesn't know about it currently. I went public with this experience to help heal my soul and because it felt like the right thing to do. I also shared for the benefit of countless of other women in the music industry who have had to and continue to endure sexual misconduct in the workplace. It wasn't the easy thing, but so often the right choice and that hard choice are the same choice. In choosing that path, we experience a sacred solidarity that heals and inspires change.