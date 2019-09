Why I Went Public With Accusations Of Workplace Harassment Against Charlie Walk

It was incredibly emotional, particularly the first and second week after I posted my letter. The minute I pushed send into the online world, I felt what I had been looking for: liberation, because it was not my story to carry anymore . I felt so much lighter. I was surprised by the reaction. I didn't know that I wouldn't be able to answer my phone for four days because reporters were calling nonstop. On the other hand, I received hundreds of messages on Facebook from women and men, some of whom I knew, but most of whom I didn't, with really beautiful messages of gratitude. It made them feel like they were being seen, because they had a similar story with Charlie or with somebody else. It was wonderful to be able to spend the next couple of weeks connecting with other women who had very similar experiences; not coaching, consulting, or being a therapist for them, but holding them in their truest place of vulnerability and understanding. To tell them, I know what it feels like to go to work every day like this. I know what it feels like to have to deal with the aftermath of shame and soul shrink.