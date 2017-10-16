This Is Truly Our Moment & We Will Not Be Silenced

When I came forward with my story about my own workplace harassment last year, women reached out to me. I was stopped in airports and restaurants, and received hundreds of emails from women telling me their own stories, from seasoned professionals to college graduates just starting their careers. These women became a source of strength for me, and eventually, gave me a sense of purpose. They also illustrated a pervasive reality. You can be sexually harassed if you’re young or old, if you’re strong or not strong, if you’re an elected official, a college student or an intern. I heard from TV broadcasters and Wall Street bankers; saleswomen and sports executives. There were stories from waitresses, interns, soldiers, tech workers, and executive assistants — from virtually every profession and walk of life.