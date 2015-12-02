Six months ago, when she did finally decide to quit, Emily filed a claim with the New York Labor Department requesting unemployment benefits. Typically, you have to be let go from a job in order to collect, but Emily had been treated so poorly that she was granted the benefits. When the investigator asked why she didn’t want to pursue legal action, Emily expressed concern about her former colleagues: “The only people who could be my witnesses currently work there, and I don’t want to put them through that," she explains. "You know? That’s not what I wanted to do to my colleagues who cared for me and who I cared for so deeply.”There was also a fear that maybe she didn’t have a strong enough case. “How can you prove someone’s silence or rejection if there’s nothing said or done?" she asks.Emily has since found a new job that she loves. She feels supported and appreciated and is working on projects she believes in. Slowly, her self-esteem is coming back. She was reluctant to be interviewed for this story and declined to be part of our photo shoot because the industry she works in is small, and she still fears retaliation. But she's found some relief in sharing her story and speaking up for herself. She wants other women to know that they, too, can survive and thrive after these terrible situations. “This shit is rough," she says, "but it’s not forever. And in the end, I’m proud of myself and I’m proud of the outcome.”Emily’s story is heartbreaking, but at the core, there’s hope. So many women fight these workplace battles every single day, and while some stories make front-page news, most are kept private. We want to encourage women to point out discrimination. We aren’t complainers or bitches because we speak our minds; we are competent employees who deserve to be treated fairly.Ahead, seven women tell their stories. We hope they will inspire you to share your own and support each other in these daily struggles.*Name has been changed.