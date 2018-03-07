Of Course Chromat’s Curve Swim Mannequins Are Body-Positive

Thanks to Chromat’s latest Instagram story, we know that process is underway — and it includes body-positive mannequins. The brand shared the above photo of a dressform from a factory in Sofia, Bulgaria, with its followers, captioning it, “This is where our pattern grading begins.” McCharen-Tran previously explained to us her swimwear was the result of engineering the grading of the product samples based on the curve fit tests Chromat has done over the last five years (technical speak for expanding a size range), and this picture is a sneak peek at what exactly she means. The brand also teased a few different versions of swimwear samples ahead of their Nordstrom debut, which is scheduled for this month or next.