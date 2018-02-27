Nordstrom To Stock Chromat Swimsuits Up To Size 3X

“This will be the first time we are producing up to 3X, so I am equally nervous as I am excited about it's launch next month,” she continues. The launch is timed to happen in March or April, and the label has “partnered with a great factory that is experienced in producing curve sizing for other swim global brands.” McCharen-Tran, meanwhile, says Chromat has "worked hard to engineer the grading based on the curve fit tests [they've] been doing over the last five years."