Nordstrom To Stock Chromat Swimsuits Up To Size 3X

Nordstrom continues to show the fashion industry what true size inclusivity means. Back in October, the retailer introduced a new way to shop, inspired by the success of Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede’s company Good American, which insisted Nordstrom merchandise its 00 to 24 range together, instead of separating the straight sizes from the plus. And on Friday, Becca McCharen-Tran, the designer behind Chromat, revealed Nordstrom wasn’t content with simply reorganizing its merchandise.
On a panel for the opening of the Fashion Institute of Technology’s latest exhibit, “The Body: Fashion and Physique,” McCharen-Tran spoke alongside designer Christian Siriano and professor Kim Jenkins about fashion's progress towards a more diverse and inclusive industry, dropping a major gem along the way, Fashionista reports. According to McCharen-Tran, Nordstrom placed a pretty big order of her “future-forward body wear,” all the way up to size 3X.
To say it was a shock would have been an understatement. When Chromat started using curve models on the runway five years ago during its spring 2015 collection, retailers were hesitant to stock its pieces in over a size large. “We were so surprised,” McCharen-Tran tells Refinery29 of not getting a response. "That’s why the order with Nordstrom is so important. It’s the first time a retailer has been so supportive of our curve inclusive mission."
“This will be the first time we are producing up to 3X, so I am equally nervous as I am excited about it's launch next month,” she continues. The launch is timed to happen in March or April, and the label has “partnered with a great factory that is experienced in producing curve sizing for other swim global brands.” McCharen-Tran, meanwhile, says Chromat has "worked hard to engineer the grading based on the curve fit tests [they've] been doing over the last five years."
To see a brand that's authentically championed and celebrated all types of women finally earn recognition on a broader stage is just another step the fashion industry has taken in the right direction. We've seen plus representation on the runway increase, we've seen popular retailers extend their offerings, and we've seen new labels disrupt the landscape. And now's the time for other department stores to reevaluate what their customer really wants — because we have a feeling it's a whole lot more of this.
