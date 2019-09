Rewriting The Rules: The Brands That Changed Plus-Size Fashion In 2017

2017 was a groundbreaking year for plus-size fashion. Unless you hit the snooze button for all of September, it was hard to miss the headlines about plus-size models walking for household names like Michael Kors and Anna Sui, as well as labels that have adopted inclusivity for a while now, like Christian Siriano and Chromat. Beyond the runways, Victoria Beckham’s sold-out Target collection was available in sizes 0 to 24 (all of which were, for the first time, sold in stores ), and Project Runway finally got on the inclusion bandwagon, moving from the “Real Woman” challenge to hiring plus-size models for the full season.