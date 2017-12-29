Rewriting The Rules: The Brands That Changed Plus-Size Fashion In 2017

We also saw more plus-size brands launch in 2017 than any other year, bringing inclusive fashion and, more importantly, choices to plus-size women. The four we spotlight ahead, all of which were founded in 2017, ignore outdated and restrictive rules about what plus-size people “should” wear, and acknowledge and incorporate the body politics that come with their customers into their clothes. They’re unapologetically putting fashion first, and leading the way to show that fashion can — and should be — truly for every body.