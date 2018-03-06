There were many wonderful moments from this year's Oscars ceremony: the Time's Up segment, Frances McDormand's rallying cry for inclusion, the entire cast of Black Panther, Allison Janney's hilarious acceptance speech, and literally anytime the camera panned over to Meryl Streep. But, arguably the most entertaining moment of the night was when Jennifer Garner made herself into 2018's hottest meme.
The moment is almost too perfect. Everything starts out happy and fine, with Garner cheering along with the rest of her celebrity pals. But, then, out of nowhere, she seems to have a troubling revelation that causes her to go from carefree to devastated in a matter of seconds.
Advertisement
The moment must be watched to truly be appreciated.
What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs— bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018
What could have possibly happened to send her into such a panic? Did she forget to feed her goldfish? Maybe she left on her curling iron? Well, wonder no more, because Garner confirmed on Instagram Stories that she was momentarily haunted by three pressing questions.
"Congrats to Shape of Water! MaybeI should date a fish?" she joked in one.
Hey, she's single! She might just have a fin-tastic time.
In another, she poked fun at her Capitol One ads. "Hey Jimmy Kimmel, what's in your wallet?" she wondered. "Wait, where's my wallet?"
Finally, she teased her upcoming role in Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner's new HBO series, Camping, in which she plays a semi-controlling LA-based woman whose plans to throw her husband the perfect outdoor birthday retreat hilariously implode.
"Can't wait to work with Lena Dunham," she said. "Wait, did I sign a nudity waiver?"
TBH, I'd be worried about that, too!
Jennifer has responded on her Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/MkDUFhi0Gl— bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 6, 2018
All of these questions are worthy of being answered, but before she finishes her soul searching, we should all take a moment to recognize just how funny Garner really is. She could have just retweeted the moment, but, no. She went there! Get this woman more comedy gigs, stat!
Read These Stories Next:
Related Video:
Advertisement