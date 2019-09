After presenting on stage at the 90th Academy Awards alongside Maya Rudolph ( give them a show, a movie, a clothing line, their own sports team ), Haddish met up with Kelly Ripa backstage to talk about her Ugg slippers, blisters, and play a game of "Date, Marry, Ditch" (which is basically "Fuck, Marry, Kill" but for a PG crowd). Sifting through the pouch with names for the comedian to consider, Ripa pulls out the first candidate: Brad Pitt. Haddish freaks out — “I just met him in the elevator” she says. “He said in one year if he’s still single and I’m single, we gonna do it, so you know what that means …" But here's the thing — Pitt wasn't at the Oscars. He's in no photos, not even slyly in the back. He isn't mentioned in any articles, not even Page Six gossip . He isn't promoting any projects, nor is he likely in the mood to be around a bunch of press, considering . So, what tall, handsome, older famous man did Haddish meet in the elevator at the Oscars?