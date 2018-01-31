The ultimate rule is, all seat fillers must be either in the wings or in a seat when the lights come on, like a game of high-stakes musical chairs. Marie ran into a problem trying to fulfil that golden rule. Due to an error, two seat fillers were assigned to one seat, and the other seat filler got there first. She was stranded in the middle of an aisle while the lights were going on. There was no way she could make it to the wings in time.