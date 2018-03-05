At The Oscars, A Fresh Color For The #MeToo Movement

It’s not even that these beige princess-style gowns are a runway trend. But, the dress is so ubiquitous on the red carpet that it’s nearly a cliché. The equivalent of a black cocktail dress for a party, or a navy skirt suit for work, the blush princess dress is a surefire way to fit in while blending in. So, for what has shaped up to be the most forward-thinking season of red carpets in history, why are celebrities trying to be invisible? Or is sticking to tradition a way to shield oneself from a red carpet culture that, currently, is filled with PR landmines? Either way, it would have been powerful to see celebrities put what they’d learned from recent ceremonies to use — that the clothing that you choose can reinforce and support what you have to say.