Here's Another Way You Can Show Your Support For Dick's Sporting Goods

You may know Dick's Sporting Goods for its camo pantsselection and cardbroad grizzly bear cutouts, but the store is also one of the nation's leading gun sellers. And yet, in response to the tragic Parkland school shooting, that didn't stop the retail giant from doing what so many politicians won't: joining the battle against gun violence. As the retailer's chief executive Edward Stack said: "If the kids in Parkland are being brave enough to stand up and do this, we can be brave enough to stand up with them."
On Wednesday, the company announced a ban on all assault-style rifles in its stores, and will no longer sell firearms to anyone under 21 years of age across the country. (Walmart quickly followed suit.) It's a bold move, to be sure, especially considering its general pro-gun consumer base — and it's one that we hope actually sticks this time. In fact, now's your chance to make like Morgan Freeman and place a "fat-ass order" on the website to show your support for stricter gun control.
Want to vote with your wallet but don't need another camping tent or pair of running shoes? Grab a lip balm, sunscreen, or any of the other beauty products hiding on the shelves instead. We rounded up some of the best ones, ahead.