Here's Another Way You Can Show Your Support For Dick's Sporting Goods

You may know Dick's Sporting Goods for its camo pantsselection and cardbroad grizzly bear cutouts, but the store is also one of the nation's leading gun sellers . And yet, in response to the tragic Parkland school shooting , that didn't stop the retail giant from doing what so many politicians won't: joining the battle against gun violence . As the retailer's chief executive Edward Stack said : "If the kids in Parkland are being brave enough to stand up and do this, we can be brave enough to stand up with them."