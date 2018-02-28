You've probably heard the phrase "vote with your wallet" or "put your money where your mouth is," and today there's a timely opportunity to do just that. In response to the Parkland school shooting, Dick's Sporting Goods announced that the company will stop selling assault rifles in its stores, and will discontinue gun sales to anyone under 21, all across the country.
Dick's is known for selling sports supplies, but the store also has a robust hunting section that includes firearms. Edward Stack, the chief executive at Dick's says he's willing to take a business risk to stand up for what's right (Stack's father founded Dick's in 1948). "If the kids in Parkland are being brave enough to stand up and do this, we can be brave enough to stand up with them," he told The New York Times.
Dick's has tried this sort of thing before — after Sandy Hook in 2012, the company temporarily removed assault-style rifles from stores — but it didn't stick. This time, we're hoping they'll continue to do the right thing. The gun control battle has been waging long enough to know that the NRA is powerful and change can feel impossible. As Congress remains embroiled in the fight for our safety, one thing we can do is shop at Dick's and show the execs that doing the right thing will pay off.
