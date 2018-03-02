Alice: "We have a kind of friends Christmas at a pub, sort of like a Richard Curtis film, really picturesque in London, you can imagine the clientele, everyone enjoying their festive time, it’s very high brow, open fire, families, etc., and Jamie’s like, ‘Oh, by the way, my dad’s been writing fiction.’ And we were like, ‘Stop it. That’s brilliant.’ We were like ‘What is it?’ and he was like ‘It’s porn.’ We were like, 'Noooo.' Just the thought of it was so exciting. He had the first three chapters, two chapters written out fully, and then a chapter that was in bullet point form. He started to recite them and I’m not joking, it took us hours to get through it because we kept interrupting him. I mean, if you think the podcast is long."