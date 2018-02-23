Beliebers Are Getting Their Own Documentary To Explain Themselves

The Grateful Dead have Dead Heads, Lady Gaga has her Little Monsters, and One Direction has Directioners. But, perhaps there's no more devoted fanbase than Justin Bieber's gang of Beliebers, who have spent the better part of their teenage and young adult years fawning over the Canadian pop star. Now, his devoted fans are getting their own time in the spotlight with the new documentary, Bieber Generation.
Deadline reports that the film, which will be available on VOD and home video on March 6, will bring viewers up close and personal with Bieber fans all over the world, as they discuss what it's really like to be attached to one of the world's biggest musicians.
But, don't expect this documentary to be focused primarily on fans gushing over concerts or the latest Jelena gossip. It turns out, there's a darker side to being a Belieber filled with infighting, bullying, and stereotypes. For those of us who didn't grow up in the age of social media, it can be easy to forget how fortunate we were not to have our every interest picked apart and ridiculed by complete strangers.
More than anything, Bieber Generation will explore how our fandoms — including comic books, movies, TV, and sports — impact the way the rest of the world sees us.
This isn't the first documentary made about Bieber. The 2011 film, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, showcased the singer's rise to the top of the charts and his experiences with fans from his own perspective. Inspired by the film's success, director Jon M. Chu decided to make another, slightly different documentary titled Justin Bieber's Believe, which was released in 2013.
Bieber stepped away from his Purpose Tour last year to focus on his family, his faith, and his personal relationships. As a result, he remained relatively out of the public spotlight. All of that could change this year, though.
Earlier this month, Bieber posted a photo of himself in what appeared to be a recording studio and stirred up speculation that he could be working on his first album in three years. Who knows, if this album does well enough, Biebs could be welcoming a whole new generation into his fan club.
