There isn’t a lot of mainstream erotica for women, which is why Fifty Shades was such a big deal. There’s even less aimed at younger women, the way After is. How important do you think that is?

“It’s a lot more important than people say. I always thought the U.S. was very forward in sexy things. But when I started traveling the world, I realized that the U.S. is only forward in sexy things directed to men. When we read sexy books, we’re supposed to hide it. Especially younger girls, like 16, they’re not supposed to be curious about sex. They’re not supposed to want it. I’m not saying they need to go out and do it, and every one of my sex scenes has a condom. But the times when girls do get something sexy, the girl is always pleasing the guy. In After, Tessa gets pleased first every time. It’s interesting: In Spain and Brazil, After is a YA book. I get a lot of messages from girls — I would say probably like a thousand since this started — thanking me. [Before], we had to steal our moms’ weird old romances with naked cowboys and stuff if we wanted to read about sex.”



What does your husband think about all this?

“He’s so happy for me. We’ve been married since we were kids; literally, we were 18. He was deployed three times. I was stuck in this Army community, and the wives were terrible to me. A lot of the wives don’t work. They kind of just take on the husbands’ identity. So my husband has seen me struggling to be my own person for the last eight years. Now he’s done with the Army; he got medically retired. I had eight years to figure out what I wanted to do. So now I’m like, ‘Just relax, you can decide what you want to do now.’”



Are you still a One Direction fan after all this?

“I think I’m even more of a fan now. I would like to think I would have written something, but, honestly, I don’t think I would have written a whole book if I weren’t a One Direction fan. Granted, now that my Twitter is verified, I don’t tweet at [the group] anymore. But I still do whatever I can to tell people how great they are.”

