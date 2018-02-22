Checking your bank account near the end of the month can be more unpredictable than the Deciem drama on Instagram. But just because you're too broke to sift through the new arrivals at Sephora doesn't mean you have to walk out completely empty-handed. Our advice? Head over to Sephora's Weekly Wow section, where a brand new lineup of products just dropped.
The offerings are perfect for making that awkward transition from a winter to spring beauty routine — including IGK's temporary hair color (Coachella is in two months, people), Becca's creamy concealer (for when your skin is too dry to function), and Peter Thomas Roth's trendy water gel (the ideal swap for your heavy winter balm). Click ahead to check out the best Weekly Wow sales this week — but hurry, because they won't last for long.