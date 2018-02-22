This year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea have been filled with surprising gold medal wins across the board. We're not just talking about the U.S. women's hockey team demolishing the reigning Canadian champs, either — but rather Ester Ledecká, the alpine skier and snowboarder from the Czech Republic who did the unexpected and came out on top at the women's Super-G competition late last week. But no one, it seems, was more surprised by the win than Ledeckà herself. Our proof? She didn't pack a stitch of makeup.
It makes sense. The odds of Ledecká beating the defending Olympic medalist, Anna Veith of Austria, by one-hundredth of a second like she did were slim. Justin Reiter, the former Sochi Olympic snowboarder and Ledecká's coach for that sport, told CBS: "She's not a medal favorite. She just wanted to come here and be the first person ever to ski and snowboard race."
So while she did accomplish all that — and obviously more — Ledecká really wished she had brought some concealer or eye makeup with her after snagging the gold-medal win. During the winner's press conference, she was asked why she hadn't removed her goggles for the press interviews. “I was not prepared to be at this ceremony, and I don’t have any makeup," she explained.
Ester Ledecka on why she’s still wearing her goggles, hours after winning Super-G: “I was not as prepared as the other girls. I don’t have makeup on.” #pyeongchang2018 #olympics pic.twitter.com/qrsMPYohPi— Evan Doherty (@YSportsEvan) February 17, 2018
So if you thought you were alone in dodging people's eyes whenever you leave the house without mascara, there you have it: Even world champions can get a little shy about baring it all. On the bright side — besides that epic win, of course — is that at least Ledecká didn't have to worry about her makeup literally freezing off...
