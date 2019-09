This year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea have been filled with surprising gold medal wins across the board. We're not just talking about the U.S. women's hockey team demolishing the reigning Canadian champs, either — but rather Ester Ledecká, the alpine skier and snowboarder from the Czech Republic who did the unexpected and came out on top at the women's Super-G competition late last week. But no one, it seems, was more surprised by the win than Ledeckà herself. Our proof? She didn't pack a stitch of makeup.