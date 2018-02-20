Blac Chyna Is Once Again A Victim Of Revenge Porn With Leaked Sex Tape

"We have to change this culture of abuse and assault against women," he wrote on Monday. "Today’s post saddens me deeply as it is an attack not only against my client but my friend. Why do we think it’s acceptable to sell, or publish, or seek revenge, or blackmail women in this way and without their consent? It’s not. Men ... we have to do better. I’m tired of telling my clients to not make videos because the men will put them out later. It’s like I’m telling them not to wear short skirts because you’re going to entice a man to rape you."