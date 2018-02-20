Blac Chyna Is Once Again A Victim Of Revenge Porn With Leaked Sex Tape

Revenge porn -- posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images -- is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse.— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) February 19, 2018
It's also a way to try to slut shame women for being sexual.
Girls have killed themselves over revenge porn.
It's not a joke.
Whether a woman knows she's being recorded is not the issue. Whether she consented to posting is.— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) February 19, 2018
Our bodies, our choice, each and every time. https://t.co/4mhradQk4c
We have to change this culture of abuse and assault against women. Today’s post saddens me deeply as it is an attack not only against my client but my friend. Why do we think it’s acceptable to sell, or publish, or seek revenge, or blackmail women in this way and without their consent? It’s not. Men ... we have to do better. I’m tired of telling my clients to not make videos because the men will put them out later. It’s like I’m telling them not to wear short skirts because you’re going to entice a man to rape you. #smh And like most rapes, these betrayals often come from those most close to us. So today I’m saying, men we need to do better. We need to tell each other to do better. We need to stop sharing these videos with each other in the club, at the barbershop or (and especially) online. It is a morally corrupt action, which is (at least in California) criminal. Maybe it is time to set an example. #blacchyna