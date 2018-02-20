Story from Pop Culture

Blac Chyna Is Once Again A Victim Of Revenge Porn With Leaked Sex Tape

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images.
Eight months after Rob Kardashian posted explicit photos of Blac Chyna to Instagram without her consent, the reality star is once again a victim of revenge porn. A sex tape involving both Chyna, née Angela White, and her ex boyfriend Mechie was leaked, according to TMZ, and on Monday she announced that she would be filing a police report. A rep for Mechie confirmed to TMZ that it was indeed the singer in the video, but that while he had filmed the encounter on White's phone, he was not the one who leaked it.
"Revenge porn -- posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images -- is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse," lawyer Lisa Bloom, who represented White in the case with Rob Kardashian, told Refinery29.
She elaborated on this in a statement on Twitter, writing, "It's also a way to try to slut shame women for being sexual. Girls have killed themselves over revenge porn. It's not a joke."
"Whether a woman knows she's being recorded is not the issue," she added in response to a user who said White didn't have a case because she consented to the filming. "Whether she consented to posting is.Our bodies, our choice, each and every time."
Atorney Walter Mosley also represents White, and posted a message defending her on Instagram.
"We have to change this culture of abuse and assault against women," he wrote on Monday. "Today’s post saddens me deeply as it is an attack not only against my client but my friend. Why do we think it’s acceptable to sell, or publish, or seek revenge, or blackmail women in this way and without their consent? It’s not. Men ... we have to do better. I’m tired of telling my clients to not make videos because the men will put them out later. It’s like I’m telling them not to wear short skirts because you’re going to entice a man to rape you."

A post shared by Walter Mosley (@waltermosley) on

Last July, Bloom helped White obtain a temporary restraining order against Kardashian after he posted explicit videos and pictures of her on his social media. In the fall, White went on to sue the entire Kardashian family, claiming defamation, interference with contractual relations, and that they purposefully ruined her reality show Rob & Chyna so she would no longer be a competing "entrepreneur and social media influencer." A judge later tentatively agreed to dismiss them from the lawsuit.
