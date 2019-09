Of course Christopher Kane couldn’t resist redesigning another incredibly 'ugly' shoe. After all, this is the designer who sent plain old Crocs accessorized with charms down his spring 2017 runway. At the time, it was just another example of the fashion industry’s seemingly never-ending obsession with polarizing shoes (see: Birkenstocks Uggs , and “dad sneakers” as further proof). But Kane’s latest piece of footwear has taken the trend to new — albeit even more comfortable — heights.