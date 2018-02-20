Of course Christopher Kane couldn’t resist redesigning another incredibly 'ugly' shoe. After all, this is the designer who sent plain old Crocs accessorized with charms down his spring 2017 runway. At the time, it was just another example of the fashion industry’s seemingly never-ending obsession with polarizing shoes (see: Birkenstocks, Uggs, and “dad sneakers” as further proof). But Kane’s latest piece of footwear has taken the trend to new — albeit even more comfortable — heights.
On Sunday, the designer presented his fall 2018 collection during London Fashion Week, for which he partnered with an actual orthopedic shoe company, Z-Coil, to outfit his models in next-level 'ugly' shoes — which is interesting, considering the collection was inspired by the 1970's handbook The Joy Of Sex. And we thought there wasn't anything less 'sexy' than a pair of orthopedic shoes. Turns out we were very, very wrong.
Z-Coli was clearly thrilled with the fashion-forward co-sign; the company shared a snap from Kane’s runway on Instagram — a photo of a model wearing a knit purple tank dress with embellished shoulders, a coordinating bag, and the orthopedic shoes in all their comfortably chic glory — captioning it: “Coils making a statement on the runway!”
“It’s reality,” Kane told Footwear News of the shoes backstage. “They’re quite weird but I like an ugly shoe, as you know.” Plus, he added: “They’re very good for your back, for your posture.”
Now that's a trend we can kind-of, sort-of try on for size.
