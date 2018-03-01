Update: On Thursday, Y/Project and Ugg presented its final installment of the collaboration initially introduced in January during Paris Fashion Week Men’s. The pairing that was supposed to resemble “putting your foot in a warm pot of butter,” punctuated its offering with women’s versions of the thigh-high boots presented earlier this year, giving us the Classic Extra Long Stiletto (the thigh-high), the Classic Stiletto (the ankle boot), and finally, the Classic Mule (which looks just as it sounds), through a Y/Project lens, challenging the view of the Ugg boot as we know it.