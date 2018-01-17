Why, Yes, Thigh-High Uggs Are A Thing That Exists

He continued: “The UGG Classic boot is one of the most recognisable shoes in history. It’s timeless and challenging design made it a worldwide statement. Y/Project is about challenges. Since launch we've been twisting the grounded codes, we challenged the acceptable and triggered people by putting focus on the unexpected.” And these are certainly unexpected — because who's ever seen a black pair of boots adorned with torn-up shearling bands and thigh-high Uggs in the classic tan we’re familiar with, but with baggy dimensions for peak coziness?