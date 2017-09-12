How To Get Your Hands On These Extra-Furry Birkenstocks

The Birkenstock Box is the latest concept store the brand has handed over to designers to customize: Artist Andreas Murkudis designed the previous edition in Berlin, Germany. Once the New York location closes its doors on September 12, the Box will then head to Miami to partner with The Webster. But fret not, Birkenstock is opening an adjacent pop-up that will be open until December. And If you can’t make either space IRL, the limited-edition shoes will be sold online at both Barneys and Birkenstock.