For Just Under $3M, You Could Live Italian-Style In The Call Me By Your Name Villa

Call Me By Your Name, the Oscar-nominated film that swept us all off our feet, wouldn't have been the same without that gorgeous home. Timotheé Chalamet and Armie Hammer running around the villa's grounds (along with a little, uh, interlude by the peach tree) was the ultimate eye candy — especially when you noticed all that beautiful antique furniture that they casually draped themselves over.
If you've dreamed of making your CMBYN dreams come true, and you have around $3 million ($1.7M Euros) to spare, that house can be yours. The Italian villa that serves as the background for Luca Guadagnino's already-beloved film is up for sale, and we've got the drool-worthy interior photos to make you cry — if the movie didn't make you sob enough.
As it turns out, Guadagnino had his eye on the palatial estate for some time. "I had known that house for many years; I even dreamed of buying that house, he told Architectural Digest. He immediately thought of it when scouting locations for the film. "Once I realized that I couldn't afford it and didn't really want it for my life, I knew where I was going to set the action of the film—this place with faded, aristocratic charm, that a professor and his wife might have inherited but can't quite keep up."
If you have the budget, the official home listing is on House & Loft, in Italian. It has 14 bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and dates back to the 16th century. The estate features a library, charmingly overgrown gardens, marble statues, and original woodwork and painted frescoes that have to be seen to be believed. Click through to see interior photos and swoon along with us.