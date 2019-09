For £1.5M You Could Live Italian-Style In The Call Me By Your Name Villa

As it turns out, Guadagnino had his eye on the palatial estate for some time. "I had known that house for many years; I even dreamed of buying that house, he told Architectural Digest . He immediately thought of it when scouting locations for the film. "Once I realised that I couldn't afford it and didn't really want it for my life, I knew where I was going to set the action of the film—this place with faded, aristocratic charm, that a professor and his wife might have inherited but can't quite keep up."