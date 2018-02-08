Exclusive: Party With Armie Hammer & Timothée Chalamet For A Good Cause & Champagne

It's officially Oscars season which means you're going to be hearing a lot about nominated movies like Shape of Water, Get Out, and Lady Bird. You may also find yourself fantasizing about what it would be like to be in these movies, or at least have a conversation with some of the brilliant actors bringing these unforgettable characters to life. Imagine the conversation, especially with a little champagne involved: you'd talk about the role, ask your burning questions, and maybe even politely inquire about a selfie.
And now, for one beautiful movie, this could become your reality.
Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, and the rest of the cast of the Oscar-nominated Call Me By Your Name is partnering with Omaze to raise money for The Trevor Project and the Foundation for the AIDs Monument and to give one CMBYN stan the night of their life. To make this happen, here's what you need to do: go to omaze.com/callme and make a $10 donation, benefiting the Trevor Project and AIDS Monument. You'll immediately enter a drawing for you and a guest to dine with the cast of the movie at a private pre-Oscars party, hosted by Sony Pictures Classic. There will be some celebratory drink involved (even if you're under 21, they'll mix up something special for you), and you'll also leave with a signed copy of the wonderful André Aciman book upon which the film is based.
So don't fret if you can't make it all the way to Crema, Italy to relive your favorite Call Me By Your Name moments (like one dedicated fan did), because Omaze, Chalamet, and Hammer are making your dreams come true. No, you're not having visions of gideon right now — this is very real.
Maybe Hammer will teach you a few dance moves. And Chalamet will teach you a few words in French. I also heard that the attire is track suit formal.
