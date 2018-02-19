Hinton prioritizes her character's pain over understanding the psychology of a manipulative and racist officer like Serling, who manhandled Ashley in jail. “With regard to why the cop is so nasty to Ashley, I have no idea,” the HBO star admitted. “I couldn’t even hazard a guess because I don’t know, with regard to that character and the people who are like this in real life, I don’t know what wound they have. Nor do those wounds matter to me. I don’t know about them and I don’t care. The effects of those wounds on my body are what concern me.”