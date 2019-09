There a single sentence from my conversation with Jerrika Hinton, star of HBO’s new family drama Here And Now , that has been bouncing around my head for weeks. I hear it when I walk into my office building, when I’m brushing my teeth, or when I’m inspecting the pre-made salad section of Trader Joe’s: “Respectability does not save you.” Respectability does not save you. That’s a rough wake up call for an Afro-Latina like me. I have long suspected as much, but still hoped the right background, the right accent, and the right education would be all the armor needed in a world built for people who don’t exactly look like me and my type 3C hair