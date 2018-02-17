So, Cheryl Blossom Used To Date Aaron Carter?

Aaron Carter is releasing new music inspired by none other than his ex-girlfriend, Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch.
Wait, they dated? Yes. According to Carter's interview with Entertainment Tonight, the pop star and actress were definitely a thing for a few months in 2014. Their relationship, however brief, must have really left an impression on Carter, who admitted during a Facebook Live session with ET that his new song "Seattle Tide" off his new album titled Love, is about bumping into Petsch at an airport in Seattle after their breakup. According to Carter, Petsch knew immediately that the song was about her when he played it for her.
He didn't say too much about their relationship, but he did reveal how they met and one of the first things he noticed about the star of the hit CW drama. "She was working at Republic of Pie. I saw her with her little red curls and I asked her out on a date. I was very gentleman-like with her," Carter explained before adding that they dated for about five or six months in total.
Petsch is now dating fellow actor and almost co-star Travis Mills and she believes it is the real deal. "I generally don't go public with relationships, but it was one of those things where, when you know you know. And I know with him," she said in an interview with Marie Claire. He had auditioned for the role of Jughead Jones, but they didn't connect until he messaged her on Facebook congratulating her on the success of the show after the first season.
So is Carter a fan of Riverdale? He admits that he hasn't been watching, but heard it has been doing well. "I'm very happy for her," Carter added. "She's a very talented actress."
